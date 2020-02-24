Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/18/20 – 2/21/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jose Antonio-Nino -- immigration hold
- Carter Boltz -- hold for probation and parole
- Lois Bowen -- hold for probation and parole
- Justin Bragg -- driving while under the influence, NCIC hit
- Raymond Carnahan -- contract hold/billing
- Max Chavis -- criminal warrant
- Michael Chippewa -- contract hold/billing
- Richard Church -- hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession x2
- Gage Cordova -- hold for circuit court
- Christhian Cortes-Cortes -- hold for other agency
- Gwendolyn Doner -- serve jail time
- Terry Ferguson -- contract hold/billing
- Gerald Frazer -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession
- Alyssa Frechea -- bond revocation
- Angelina Gomez -- hold for probation and parole
- Federico Gomez -- hold for probation and parole
- Crystal Gunderman -- hold for other agency
- Clint Hammell -- hold for probation and parole
- Mark Hernandez -- courtesy hold
- Makoto Imacho -- driving while under the influence, interference
- Laura Kaehn -- hold for probation and parole
- Erik Lopez -- immigration hold
- Michael Mondle -- suspended/revoked driver's license, no insurance
- Jacob Paquette -- hold for WSP
- Mark Rabb -- failure to appear
- Gary Robbins -- district court bench warrant
- Theotis Roberts -- hold for probation and parole
- David Samdahl -- county warrant/hold for agency
- Shane Schroefel -- serve jail time
- Justin Schoening -- failure to appear, marijuana-possession
- Justin Stevens -- careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driver's license required, failure to appear
- Kayla Tamblyn -- serve jail time
- William Topaum -- public intoxication, open container-space/structure
- Dustin Vandeventer -- criminal warrant, controlled substance possession
- Roy Vandeventer -- criminal warrant, controlled substance possession
- Leandra Washington -- failure to appear
- Jenterece Watkins -- suspended/revoked driver's license
- April Wilson -- public intoxication
- David Wingerter -- controlled substance possession
- Kurt Zajic -- hold for probation and parole