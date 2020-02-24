Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (2/18/20 – 2/21/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jose Antonio-Nino -- immigration hold

Carter Boltz -- hold for probation and parole

Lois Bowen -- hold for probation and parole

Justin Bragg -- driving while under the influence, NCIC hit

Raymond Carnahan -- contract hold/billing

Max Chavis -- criminal warrant

Michael Chippewa -- contract hold/billing

Richard Church -- hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession x2

Gage Cordova -- hold for circuit court

Christhian Cortes-Cortes -- hold for other agency

Gwendolyn Doner -- serve jail time

Terry Ferguson -- contract hold/billing

Gerald Frazer -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession

Alyssa Frechea -- bond revocation

Angelina Gomez -- hold for probation and parole

Federico Gomez -- hold for probation and parole

Crystal Gunderman -- hold for other agency

Clint Hammell -- hold for probation and parole

Mark Hernandez -- courtesy hold

Makoto Imacho -- driving while under the influence, interference

Laura Kaehn -- hold for probation and parole

Erik Lopez -- immigration hold

Michael Mondle -- suspended/revoked driver's license, no insurance

Jacob Paquette -- hold for WSP

Mark Rabb -- failure to appear

Gary Robbins -- district court bench warrant

Theotis Roberts -- hold for probation and parole

David Samdahl -- county warrant/hold for agency

Shane Schroefel -- serve jail time

Justin Schoening -- failure to appear, marijuana-possession

Justin Stevens -- careless driving, leaving the scene of an accident, driver's license required, failure to appear

Kayla Tamblyn -- serve jail time

William Topaum -- public intoxication, open container-space/structure

Dustin Vandeventer -- criminal warrant, controlled substance possession

Roy Vandeventer -- criminal warrant, controlled substance possession

Leandra Washington -- failure to appear

Jenterece Watkins -- suspended/revoked driver's license

April Wilson -- public intoxication

David Wingerter -- controlled substance possession

Kurt Zajic -- hold for probation and parole