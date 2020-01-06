Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/3/20 – 1/6/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Jeffrey Bacus -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension
- Elburn Bailey -- district court bench warrant x3, failure to comply, county warrant, interference, controlled substance possession
- Brenton Eckerson -- public intoxication, disturbance
- Guy Fahrnow -- driving while under the influence, damage/destroy property
- Angelina Gomez -- shoplifting, failure to appear
- Benjamin Griffith -- failure to appear, failure to comply
- Allen Hendrickson -- contract hold/billing
- Meaghan Holman -- courtesy hold
- Austin Joslyn -- failure to comply
- Brett Krohn -- district court bench warrant, county warrant
- Angela Laderlich -- driving while under suspension, driving while under the influence
- Glenna McPherson -- criminal warrant
- William Nelson -- criminal warrant x2, driving while under suspension
- William Peasley -- public intoxication, malicious mischief, failure to appear, failure to comply
- Douglas Reed -- driving while under suspension, methamphetamine possession
- Rocky Rigler -- criminal warrant
- Adranna Rodriguez -- interference
- Ernesto Rodriguez -- controlled substance possession
- Kristina Slagle -- failure to comply x3
- Donald Smith -- failure to appear
- Wiliam Topaum -- public intoxication, open container-space/structure
- Samuel Vick -- serve jail time
- Brady Westwood -- hold for probation and parole