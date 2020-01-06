Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/3/20 – 1/6/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jeffrey Bacus -- driving while under the influence, driving while under suspension

Elburn Bailey -- district court bench warrant x3, failure to comply, county warrant, interference, controlled substance possession

Brenton Eckerson -- public intoxication, disturbance

Guy Fahrnow -- driving while under the influence, damage/destroy property

Angelina Gomez -- shoplifting, failure to appear

Benjamin Griffith -- failure to appear, failure to comply

Allen Hendrickson -- contract hold/billing

Meaghan Holman -- courtesy hold

Austin Joslyn -- failure to comply

Brett Krohn -- district court bench warrant, county warrant

Angela Laderlich -- driving while under suspension, driving while under the influence

Glenna McPherson -- criminal warrant

William Nelson -- criminal warrant x2, driving while under suspension

William Peasley -- public intoxication, malicious mischief, failure to appear, failure to comply

Douglas Reed -- driving while under suspension, methamphetamine possession

Rocky Rigler -- criminal warrant

Adranna Rodriguez -- interference

Ernesto Rodriguez -- controlled substance possession

Kristina Slagle -- failure to comply x3

Donald Smith -- failure to appear

Wiliam Topaum -- public intoxication, open container-space/structure

Samuel Vick -- serve jail time

Brady Westwood -- hold for probation and parole