Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/28/20 – 1/29/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Kasey Autry -- disturbance-breach of peace

Justin Edgley -- failure to comply

Samuel Fales -- failure to appear

Dewayne Farthing -- failure to comply, interference

Mary Gear -- methamphetamine possession, controlled substance possession

Zachary Hammond -- driving while under the influence, controlled substance possession, driver's license, duty unattended vehicle

Jacob Hodges -- hold for probation and parole

Larry McDaniel -- disturbance, interference

Anna Otterholt -- hold for probation and parole, controlled substance possession, methamphetamine possession

Sierra Potenzieri - criminal warrant

Tiffany Root -- district court bench warrant, civil bench warrant

Ty Sayles -- domestic battery

Tyla Trumbull -- hold for WMC, criminal warrant

Bradley Young -- courtesy hold