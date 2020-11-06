Casper Natrona County Arrest Log (11/4/20 – 11/6/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Ricky Agosta -- serve jail time, fail to comply.

Daniel Closs -- public intoxication.

Michael Downing -- attempts/conspire, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Paul Hileman -- fail to appear.

Maurice Jepson -- driving while under the influence, driving on median, auto insurance, vandalism/destruction of property.

James Kies -- driving while under the influence, two and three lane, driving while under suspension, open container in vehicle.

James Knight -- domestic battery, false imprisonment.

Rhonda Larson -- driving while under the influence.

Phoebe Soundingsides -- fail to comply.

Brittany Poole -- fail to appear.

Duan Touchstone -- fail to comply, criminal warrant.

Chad Walker -- open container, public intoxication.

Mark Wayt -- serve jail time.

