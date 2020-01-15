Casper-Natrona County Arrest Log (1/13/20 – 1/15/20)
Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:
- Emanuel Andronache -- immigration hold
- Cathleen Arambula -- failure to comply x2
- Alex Arnold -- failure to comply
- Anacin Belving -- failure to comply, methamphetamine possession
- Claus Bouska -- hold for probation and parole
- Jorge Carabajal-Vences -- immigration hold
- Lawrence Chavez -- failure to comply
- Baltazar Clemente-Roque -- immigration hold
- Gage Cordova -- serve jail time
- David Criss -- failure to appear
- Mason Cureton -- hold for probation and parole
- Kimberly Dunbar -- suspended/revoked driver's license, interference
- Shaun Hamilton -- hold for district court, hold for WSP
- Terry Harper -- failure to appear
- David Harvey -- failure to comply
- Brianna Kappel -- driving while under the influence
- Kaysha Kehm -- criminal warrant
- Katrina Lucero -- failure to appear
- Wilbur Lutkins -- failure to comply x3, interference, no insurance, improper registration
- Olan Martin -- hold for probation and parole
- Cody McCormick -- serve jail time
- Jesus Montenegro-Noyola -- immigration hold
- Robert Moore -- NCIC hit
- Fausto Mora-Nava -- public intoxication-under 21, open container-operating vehicle, driver's license required
- Keil Muir -- failure to appear, district court bench warrant, failure to comply, defrauding an innkeeper
- Gade Oldaker -- failure to appear
- Colin Rundell -- vandalism/property destruction, shoplifting, controlled substance possession, hold for probation and parole
- Andrew Sherman -- failure to appear, district court bench warrant, criminal warrant, interfering with PO, county warrant, failure to appear x2
- Francisco Sosa -- failure to appear
- William Topaum -- public intoxication
- David Wingrove -- failure to comply