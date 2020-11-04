Casper Natrona County Arrest Log (11/2/20 – 11/4/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jolene Addison -- disorderly conduct.

Dylan Adkins -- auto burglary, furnish liquor to a minor, burglary, conspiracy, minor in possession.

Tammy Arias -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

Pavala Bonavitacola -- fail to appear.

Lawrence Bucy --public intoxication.

Bobbie Butler -- criminal warrant, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Quinton Case -- contract hold.

Eric Cisneros -- serve jail time.

Michele Foust -- district court bench warrant.

Johnny Garcia -- speed over 75 on interstate, driving without an interlock device, driving while under suspension, attempt to elude.

Tristen Gradner -- public intoxication.

Rodney Musser -- possession with intent to deliver, controlled substance possession.

Jermaine Palato -- serve jail time, controlled substance possession.

Richard Parke -- fail to appear.

Christopher Sheehan -- aggravated assault.

Leonid Vataman -- public intoxication.

Jason Wolfe -- auto burglary, minor in possession, burglary, conspiracy.

Desirae Writing Bird -- public intoxication.

