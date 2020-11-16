Casper Natrona County Arrest Log (11/13/20 – 11/16/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Blackley -- public intoxication.

Marvin Brown -- serve jail time.

Michael Brown -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, liquor law-minor in possession.

Robert Cornelio -- fail to appear.

Dalton Decoteau -- county warrant/hold for agency (x2), criminal warrant.

Mark Kaonohi -- public intoxication.

Celia Kinion -- fail to appear, district court bench warrant.

Lorraine Madison -- fail to appear.

Nathan Mallette -- driving while under the influence, maintain insurance.

Pablo Peralta -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, under the influence of a controlled substance, driving while under the influence, breach of peace, criminal trespass, larceny, wrongful take/dispose of property.

Sean Rakstad -- fail to appear.

James Severson -- fail to comply, shoplifting.

Diamond Smith -- driving while under the influence.

Kirk Steffey -- larceny, vandalism/destruction of property, controlled substance possession.

Michael Wilson -- serve jail time.

Ramon Wise -- shoplifting, trespassing.

