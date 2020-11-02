Casper Natrona County Arrest Log (10/30/20 – 11/2/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Raven Abbott -- fail to appear.

Diakite Abdoulaye -- driving while under the influence, two and three lane, registration violation.

Parker Austin -- serve jail time.

Andrew Beau Barrett -- driving under the influence, open container, driving while under suspension, interference with a peace officer, drive without an interlock device.

Laura Bickels -- serve jail time.

Spirit Carlson -- hold for probation and parole.

Krystal Cave -- serve jail time.

Tanner Eastlund -- battery, vandalism/destruction of property, breach of peace, unlawful entry into an occupied structure.

Garrett Farley -- fail to appear.

Kathleen Flury -- resisting arrest, littering.

John Gilbert -- criminal warrant, hold for probation and parole.

Tyler Gomez -- fail to comply.

Tiffany Gooding -- fail to appear.

Eric Hauger -- public intoxication.

Dakota James -- driving while under the influence, open container in vehicle, minor in possession.

Dave King -- public intoxication, resisting arrest.

Anthony Lamb -- hold for probation and parole.

Jessica Marts -- district court bench warrant.

Madison McGee -- fail to appear.

Timothy Miller -- grand larceny over $500, burglary, conspiracy, wrongful take/dispose of property, criminal warrant.

Trevor Moore -- serve jail time.

Ramon Pacheco -- driving while under the influence, driving without interlock device, auto insurance, registration violation, driving while under suspension.

John Pearce -- fail to appear.

Sharon Sleep -- shoplifting, assault and battery.

Brock Smith -- hold for probation and parole.

Michael Stevenson -- fail to appear (x2), bond revocation.

Michael Webster -- fail to appear, criminal warrant.

Dillon Whitlock -- public intoxication.

Jacob Willhite -- criminal trespass, larceny, vandalism/destruction of property.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

PHOTOS: 1923 Cole Creek Train Wreck in Wyoming