Casper Natrona County Arrest Log (10/28/20 – 10/30/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

William Annett -- fail to appear, hold for probation and parole.

Andrew Apodaca -- contract hold.

Nicole Aragon -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Dylan Bacon -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Jared Baker -- district court bench warrant.

Jeremy Bansept -- controlled substance possession, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Zachary Bryan -- bond revocation.

David Burton -- serve jail time.

Dustin Carlson -- serve jail time.

Ty Cochrun -- fail to comply.

Dustin Cornell -- fail to appear.

Chantae Day -- fail to appear.

Douglas Esterline -- domestic battery.

Jordan Enis -- fail to appear.

Gage Hardwick -- driving while under the influence, auto insurance, stop or yield sign, careless driving.

Nicholas Helton -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, delivery of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, driving while under suspension, registration violation, seat belt required, turning - drive on public/private property.

Aaron Hodgins -- fail to appear.

Craig Hopes -- open container, resisting arrest.

Joanne James -- larceny, marijuana - possession, conspiracy.

Francine Lonebear -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Melvin Loveless -- hold for probation and parole.

Jennifer Moss -- contract hold.

Shawn Newport -- fail to comply.

Antonio Saez - contract hold.

Jason Sebo -- district court bench warrant (x2), fail to appear.

Matthew Sexton -- public intoxication.

Donald Smith -- public intoxication.

Kevin Tyler -- driving while license suspended, insurance violation - no current liability.

Naveda Whiting-Piapot -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, controlled substance possession.

