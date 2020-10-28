Casper Natrona County Arrest Log (10/26/20 – 10/28/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Clarence Aragorn -- contract hold.

Michael Bender -- driving while under the influence, driving while license suspended, resisting arrest, reckless driving.

Shawn Borne -- hold for probation and parole.

Ronald Burke -- serve jail time, criminal warrant.

Andrew Castano -- trespassing.

Randal Hudson -- violate Family Violence Protection Act order.

Gabriel Ingles -- domestic assault.

Isiaha Moore -- hold for probation and parole.

Shawn Mapp -- contract hold.

Shayla Morisette -- controlled substance possession, National Crime Information Center hit.

Stanley Seivewright -- violate protection order.

Issac SittingEagle -- criminal warrant.

Quintin Sulzle -- criminal warrant.

Antonio Vera -- serve jail time.

Alexander Walsh -- driving while under the influence.

Miranda Warner -- hold for probation and parole.

Shane Wood -- domestic battery, simple assault, criminal trespass.

Ana Ybarra -- fail to comply.

