Casper Natrona County Arrest Log (10/21/20 – 10/23/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center.

This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Michael Brundige -- criminal warrant.

David Cherry -- fail to appear.

Daniel Closs -- public intoxication, open container.

Angelo Costalez -- driving under the influence, insurance liability, controlled substance possession.

Marshall Craft -- contract hold.

David Criss -- fail to appear.

Brayden Deere -- driving while under the influence, leave the scene of an accident - property damage, insurance violation - no current liability, too fast for conditions, resisting arrest.

Justo Diaz III -- resisting arrest, disturbing the peace.

Gerald Frazer -- fail to appear, county warrant/hold for agency.

Brian Goodman -- criminal warrant.

Brandon Jackson -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Kristina Klundt-Strumm -- burglary, criminal trespass, National Crime Information Center hit.

Jaime Nava -- serve jail time.

Trestin Pierce -- criminal warrant.

Chasity Vensor -- driving while license suspended, insurance violation - no current liability.

David Williamson -- criminal bench warrant (x2).

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

10 Facts About Wyoming That You May Not Know