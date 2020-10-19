Casper Natrona County Arrest Log (10/16/20 – 10/18/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Breanna Burd -- domestic battery.

Misty Chase -- driving while under the influence, auto insurance, controlled substance possession.

Jessica Cox -- criminal warrant, fail to appear (x2).

Jill Deane -- driving while under the influence, driving without interlock device.

Ian Gray -- criminal entry, interference with a peace officer, vandalism/destruction of property.

Rondell Guina -- driving under the influence, auto insurance, controlled substance possession - methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, controlled substance possession, county warrant/hold for agency.

Bryan Hackleman -- hold for probation and parole.

Paul Hodges -- fail to comply (x2), criminal warrant, county warrant/hold for agency.

Dayton Houseton -- driving while under the influence, minor in possession of alcohol, open container in vehicle.

Curtis Jenkins -- public intoxication, assault and battery.

Little Fawn Lebeau -- controlled substance possession - methamphetamine.

Brandy Loague -- courtesy hold for other agency.

Elicia Maldonado -- county warrant/hold for agency.

James Marshall -- hold for probation and parole.

Anna Otterholt -- fail to comply (x2).

Matthew Seger -- hold for probation and parole.

Shane Sternberg -- speeding, auto insurance, drive without interlock device, driving while under suspension, fail to comply.

Tracy Thomas -- serving weekends.

