Casper Natrona County Arrest Log (10/13/20 – 10/14/20)

Below is a list of people who have recently been arrested and booked into the Natrona County Detention Center. This list is compiled from logs released to media by the Natrona County Sheriff's Office.

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period. For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is presumed innocent until proven guilty. The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is the list of arrested people and their charges as reflected in the logs:

Jolene Addison -- disturbing the peace.

Terry Burch -- burglary.

Shelly Cantlin -- county warrant/hold for agency.

Cameron Cardinal-Lawstuen -- fail to appear.

Amber Carpin -- district court bench warrant.

David Criss -- fail to appear.

Edlos Feyhl -- driving while license suspended

Megann Holzer -- fail to comply.

Casey Jackson -- district court bench warrant.

Brandon Johnson -- fail to appear.

Vanessa Morales -- burglary.

Brent Sanborn -- reckless driving, reckless endangering.

Jeanine Sjoblom -- National Crime Information Center hit.

Aaron Willow -- disturbing the peace.

Charles Woolsey -- fail to comply, fail to appear.

