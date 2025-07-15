Natrona County Arrest Log (07/13/25 – 07/15/25)

This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.

For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.

Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.

The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.

Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.

Michael Shirts, 38 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder

Scott Rayburn, 52 - DUI .08% or More, Leave Scene of Accident, Criminal Entry

Jeffery Kordonowy, 41 - DWUI - 1st, Open Container

David Edgerson, 41 - Serve Jail Time

Jonathan Jelsma, 38 - Bond Revocation X3

Darrion Jones, 27 - Maloicious Mischief Prohiited

Brenden Westbrook, 31 - Serve Jail Time

Mary Brewer, 36 - Criminal Warrant

Jolene Good, 47 - Serve Jail Time

Tanya Faulkner, 54 - Failure to Appear

Wesley Brown, 55 - Camping in City

Luis Quiroz, 36 - Public Intoxication

Travis Anderson, 41 - DWUI, Marijuana Possession, Open Container

Benamin Griffith, 56 - Failure to Appear

Matthew Fogle, 46 - Public Intoxication

James Whiteplume, 53 - Interference, Possession - Powder or Crystal

