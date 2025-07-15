Natrona County Arrest Log (07/13/25 – 07/15/25)
This log may not reflect all arrests for this time period.
For example, police will not release any information about juvenile arrests. State law prohibits any official from identifying a person accused of a sex crime until the defendant is arraigned in district court.
Everyone listed here is assumed innocent unless proven or pleading guilty.
The charges listed here are what the arresting agency has recommended to the Natrona County District Attorney's Office. However, formal charges filed by prosecutors may differ from the recommended charges listed here.
Here is a list of arrested people and their charges as they are written in the Natrona County Sheriff's arrest log.
ppp
Michael Shirts, 38 - Possession Controlled Substance - Powder
Scott Rayburn, 52 - DUI .08% or More, Leave Scene of Accident, Criminal Entry
Jeffery Kordonowy, 41 - DWUI - 1st, Open Container
David Edgerson, 41 - Serve Jail Time
Jonathan Jelsma, 38 - Bond Revocation X3
Darrion Jones, 27 - Maloicious Mischief Prohiited
Brenden Westbrook, 31 - Serve Jail Time
Mary Brewer, 36 - Criminal Warrant
Jolene Good, 47 - Serve Jail Time
Tanya Faulkner, 54 - Failure to Appear
Wesley Brown, 55 - Camping in City
Luis Quiroz, 36 - Public Intoxication
Travis Anderson, 41 - DWUI, Marijuana Possession, Open Container
Benamin Griffith, 56 - Failure to Appear
Matthew Fogle, 46 - Public Intoxication
James Whiteplume, 53 - Interference, Possession - Powder or Crystal
Top 10 Items Stolen in Home Invasions
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
10 June Adoptables from Metro Animal Shelter in Casper
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, Townsquare Media
Archives: U.S. Chain Gangs
Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM