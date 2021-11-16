Casper Man Shot And Killed His Dad, Police Say

Casper Police say a man fatally shot his father following an argument last week.

Vincent Hayes is charged with second-degree murder. If convicted, he faces between 20 years to life behind bars.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, police were dispatched to a Casper residence at roughly 6:10 a.m. on Friday for a reported shooting. The caller told police that her husband had been shot.

When detectives arrived, they found William Johnson deceased from what appeared to be multiple gunshots, court documents state. Also, when police arrived, they reportedly found Hayes standing in the driveway holding a pistol in his hand.

According to the affidavit, Johnson's head was covered with a black draw-string trash bag.

The affidavit states that Hayes's mother told police that he was diagnosed with multiple personality disorder and one of his personalities was named "Reno."

Court documents allege that on Thursday evening, "Reno" and Johnson began arguing over lifestyle choices.

At some point, court documents state, both Hayes and Johnson retrieved handguns and were waving them at each other.

According to the affidavit, Johnson sat down in a recliner and said something Hayes didn't like, so Hayes shot his father (Johnson) several times.

Court documents state that Hayes told investigators he woke up early Friday and found his father shot to death. He also reportedly told investigators that it appeared as though his father's body had been dragged.

The affidavit states that Hayes found several 9mm shell casings scattered a few feet away from a chair.

According to court documents, Hayes told police that "Reno shot (Johnson)." Shortly before the shooting, Hayes told police he heard Johnson say, "It would be better if I just killed Reno" before hearing his father load a handgun.

Court documents state Hayes told police that under the control of "Reno," he fired his handgun several times at Johnson and several rounds struck his father.

Hayes has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges.