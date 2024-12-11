Casper man sentenced to 25 years for child sexual abuse material charges

CASPER, Wyo. — Casper man Justin Michael Lamb was recently sentenced to 25 years in federal prison followed by 15 years of supervised release for the production of child sexual abuse materials.

According to court documents, Lamb, now 29, failed to report to probation and update his sex offender registration in 2023. Around the same time, authorities received a tip that he was dating a minor.

The Casper Police Department launched an investigation, conducting several interviews and looking through Lamb’s digital devices. On them, they found more than 100 files of child sexual abuse material.

Lamb was indicted in July and sentenced on Dec. 4.