Casper Man Sentenced For Involvement In Statewide Meth Ring

The United States Attorney's Office on Tuesday announced that a Casper man was sentenced for his involvement in a statewide methamphetamine ring.

Forty-three-year-old John Oliver Clark will serve six years and five months in federal prison for his role in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

Get our free mobile app

Three others were also sentenced in the case:

Roland Brauburger, 42, of Cheyenne - 15 years

Kristen Kay Sarrat, 26, of Cheyenne - 5 years & 10 months

Henry Guittierez III, 36, incarcerated - 5 years & 11 months

According to the US Attorney's Office, investigators became aware that Brauburger was distributing controlled substances in multiple Wyoming cities, namely Cheyenne, Casper, Riverton, the Wind River Reservation and Green River.

Investigators learned Sarrat helped Brauburger before they enlisted the help of Clark and Guttierez III.

“This case demonstrates our commitment to stopping the flow of methamphetamines into our communities, especially those with vulnerable populations who face addiction,” United States Attorney Bob Murray said in a prepared statement. “Our strategy is to reduce the availability of methamphetamine throughout Wyoming by using a prosecutor-led, multi-agency approach to combat drug trafficking. We do this by targeting suspicious activity, using top-notch investigative work and tirelessly pursuing tips from the local community.”

Wyoming DCI Interim Director Forrest Williams said Wyoming became a member of the FBI's Safe Trails Task Force, a partnership between the FBI and other agencies to combat drug trafficking, in 2020.

Wyoming DCI's Safe Trails Joint Task Force, the FBI and Green River Police Department jointly investigated the case.

It was prosecuted by Assistant US Attorney Christyne M. Martens.