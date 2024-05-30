Casper Man Receives Life Sentence For Fatal Stabbing Incident

A Casper man was sentenced to 75 years to life in prison today at the Townsend Justice Center in Casper.

Judge Joshua Eames first heard from the defendant's attorney, Valerie Schoneberger, before handing down the sentence.

This case goes back to an investigation in 2021 that turned up the decomposing body of Ryan Schroeder.

Justin Armando Marquez was arrested as a suspect and later convicted of second degree murder for stabbing Schroeder 25 times, killing him.

Marquez's aunt spoke at sentencing and shared that Marquez was always gentle and caring with other children and was a good student. Marquez went on to become a licensed civil engineer and worked for the Wyoming Department of Transportation before moving to Casper to be closer to family.

"What happened here is not reflective of his character," she stated.

Marquez also addressed the court and apologized to the Schroeder family. He said Ryan had been his friend and he loved him and that he was truly relieved when law enforcement found his body.

Next the court heard from the victim's family. Ryan Schroeder's daughter said that Marquez was not only a murderer but a thief for stealing their family's happiness and well being.

Judge Eames reiterated the sentiment by concluding that Marquez stole a son from his parents, a brother from his sisters, and a father from his children. He pointed out, too, that Marquez robbed the family of being able to bury Schroeder's body with dignity.

A jury earlier rejected Marquez's claims that this tragic killing was an act of self-defense.

Marquez will have credit for 1001 days served so far.

"I hope you are able to find some purpose while you are serving your time," concluded Judge Eames.

