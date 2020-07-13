Casper Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun Crimes

A Casper man on Monday pleaded guilty to federal firearms crimes stemming from stealing two pistols from a pawn shop in April.

Shannon Christopher Mares, who was 27 when arrested, pleaded guilty to stealing firearms from a federal firearm licensee and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the minutes of the sentencing.

Based on federal sentencing guidelines, Mares could face up to 20 years imprisonmnent. His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 21 in Cheyenne.

Mares remains in custody.

The case began on April 30 when a Casper police officer contacted a U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives agent about two guns stolen from Depend-A-Pawn, 1023 E. Second St., according to the affidavit accompanying the charging document.

The day before, a worker at the store was showing the guns to a customer. The worker was talking to a co-worker and the suspect grabbed two guns -- a Sig Sauer and a Baretta -- and fled.

He ran east in the parking lot, looped west, ran around the building and then south to an alley. One witness said the suspect "looked confused' and entered a black vehicle and drove south on McKinley Street.

Surveillance video from the store showed the suspect taking the guns and running.

Mares was on parole for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

He was arrested on May 6.

