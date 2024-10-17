Casper man gets 20 years for child sexual abuse

CASPER, Wyo. — James Maxwell Brite will spend 20 years behind bars for sexually abusing five children, according to the sentences handed down in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday.

However, the five children and their families and friends will live with sentences for the rest of their lives due to the damage he caused them, they told Judge Catherine Wilking.

“This will be with them for the rest of their lives,” Wilking said after the victims’ testimonies and before she handed down the sentences that will run concurrently: 13–15 years for one count of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree and 18–20 years for four counts of sexual abuse of a minor in the second degree.

The victims, some of whom were babysat by Brite, told the court he damaged their trust, faith, and physical and mental health.

The gallery was filled with victims, family members, friends and members of Guardians of the Children biker organization. A parent and an unrelated girl spoke to the court by videoconference.

Several of those who spoke expressed their frustration over the long investigation between the beginning of the case in 2018 and the charges and the sentencing Wednesday.

The affidavit supporting the criminal complaint stated the Natrona County Sheriff’s Office first received a report on Sept. 28, 2018, about a girl who claimed Brite was doing inapproriate things to her and calling her “his little girlfriend.”

Subsequent reports and investigations led to a 23-count criminal information document filed on Aug. 21, 2023. The counts included lesser charges for singular alleged incidents.

In April, Brite entered an Alford plea to five counts, one for each victim. A criminal defendant enters an Alford plea when they do not admit guilt but are nevertheless pleading guilty as part of a plea bargain.

Assistant District Attorney Brandon Rosty told the court that the plea saved the victims from having to testify at trial and relive their trauma.

Nevertheless, some parents and victims testified about the ongoing trauma and other damages Wednesday.

One parent talked about how a family member — Brite — did something that never should have been done and destroyed so much in the process. Brite broke faith and trust, he said. Faith faded after the first year of the investigation, when his daughter reported the abuse, because he heard nothing for the next three years: “As far as we were concerned, it was done.” Five and a half years later, he received a call about Brite’s arrest. He complimented the District Attorney’s Office for their perseverance, stating that “faith was restored,” although his trust in people is still gone despite help from others.

While clutching a stuffed animal, a girl said it was kind of hard for her to describe how the abuse affected her in part because nobody believed her at first and called her a liar. “It made me believe I was alone in the world; I didn’t know who I could trust,” she said. She used to be more curious about life and used to go out like she used to. “I lost part of who I was. … Now that I’m here in this room I’m getting closure. I do have people that support me,” she said.

Another girl stated that Brite was her babysitter and the sexual abuse started when she was 4. She said she told her dad about it and he called her a liar, though her mom believed her. “He was touching me for years. … I’m finally glad I’m getting the justice I never thought I’d have,” she said.

A third girl, speaking by videoconference, said she was 5 when the abuse began. Ten years later, she suffers from panic attacks. “I continue to wake up with nightmares and flashbacks. … He told me he would hurt me if I told anyone,” she said.

Also speaking by videoconference, a mother said her son has a hard time trusting people after the incidents. He gets scared when people walk up behind him, and has also struggled with drug abuse and nightmares, she said.

After they spoke, Rosty said Brite outlined each of the five counts and the need for the maximum sentences to run concurrently as stated in the plea agreement.

“Parents placed their trust in him and he betrayed that trust again and again,” Rosty said, adding that Brite has taken no accountability nor shown any remorse for the abuse of the victims starting in 2008 and ending in 2022.

Rosty also said that Brite poses an extreme community safety risk and there’s a high risk of recidivism.

However, public defender Dylan Rosalez argued for a lesser sentence of between five and 10 years. Brite has had a history of drug and alcohol abuse, has a father with healthcare needs, entered the juvenile justice system at age 12 and has a minimal criminal history, Rosalez said, adding the defendant should be given credit for the time he’s been in jail.

Wilking asked Brite if he had anything to say, and he shook his head.

The judge said neither probation nor the lower recommended sentences were appropriate.

Wilking acknowledged the victims’ impact statements and said she has always been impressed with the courage and strength of victims, particularly when so young. “I am continually awestruck that they are not broken; they are going through tremendous turmoil,” she said.

In light of the testimony, Wilking added that Brite’s crimes are unfathomable. “I cannot understand how someone can victimize young people for their own sexual gratification,” she said.