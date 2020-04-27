Casper Man Dead Following Sunday Scuba Incident at Alcova

A Casper man in his fifties died Sunday after an incident occurred while he was scuba diving with several other people at Alcova Reservoir.

The man's name has not yet been released and the circumstances which led to his death remain under investigation, Natrona County Sheriff's Office Sgt. Taylor Courtney told K2 Radio News in a phone interview Monday morning.

Courtney says dispatch received a 911 call at 10:49 a.m. Sunday from a person who reported a possible drowning at Alcova, near Cottonwood Beach Campground.

The man who was in distress was reportedly unconscious. Others in his group provided CPR and first aid before medics and law enforcement arrived.

When authorities got to the scene, they also performed CPR before the man was flown via helicopter to Wyoming Medical Center. He was pronounced dead at the hospital shortly after noon.

Further details of the incident have not been released.