Drowning is the Leading Cause of Accidental Death in Children Under Five Years Old

Drowning is the leading cause of accidental death in children ages 1 – 4 years, with an average of 11 fatal and 22 non-fatal drownings per day.

Additionally, 70% of child drownings occur during non-swim times.

Children's natural curiosity often leads them to backyard swimming pools, and most children that drown gain access to the pool through a faulty fence or gate.

To help reduce the risk of child drowning the National Drowning Prevention Alliance (NDPA) has developed 5 layers of protection.

You Can Prevent Drowning

Drowning happens in seconds and is often noiseless. It can happen to anyone, any time there is access to water.

