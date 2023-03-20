Casper Man Charged With Vehicle Burglary While On Probation For Stealing Chevelle Last Fall

A Casper man appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court for Initial Appearances on Monday, March 20.

Jaelin Miller, 27, heard two sets of charges from Judge Nichole Collier.

The first set allegedly occured in September of last year: two misdemeanors -- theft and unlawful use of a motor vehicle, both punishable by six months in jail.

The second set of charges occured earlier this month:

Vehicle Burglary, a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Possession of a Deadly Weapon ( a hammer) with Unlawful Intent, a felony punishable by five years in prison. Theft (of a firearm), a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Possession (meth), punishable by up to one year in jail. Possession (marijuana), punishable by up to one year in jail. 6. Interference with a peace officer, punishable by up to one year in jail.

Assistant District attorney Stephanie Arrache reccomended Judge Collier set bond for the first set of charges at $2,500 cash or surety. For the more recent set of charges, Arrache reccomended a $150,000 cash only bond.

She reasoned that Miller has a lengthy criminal history that appears to have escalated over the past ten years. "The fact that he ran from law enforcement with a loaded gun -- in fact there was a bullet in the chamber --" proves how dangerous he is to himself and the public said Arrache.

Collier set bond at $100,000 cash only for the second set with the older charges' bond to run concurrent.

In February, Miller was sentenced in Natrona County District Court for stealing a '72 Chevelle.

In exchange for Miller's guilty plea, he was sentenced to 5 - 8 years in prison, suspended in lieu of 3 years of supervised probation -- a cold plea provision was in place.

A cold plea provision allows prosecutors to ask for the maximum sentence if bond conditions are violated.

