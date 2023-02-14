Casper Man Charged with Four Felonies in Natrona County Circuit Court

A Casper man appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court Initial Appearances by video yesterday, Feb. 13, before Judge Brian Christiansen.

Seth Cook, 27, heard multiple charges including:

1. Attempted Burglary, punishable by up to 10 years in prison

2. Possession of Burglar's Tools, punishable by up to 10 years in prison

3. Grand Theft, punishable by up to 10 years in prison

4. & 5. Possession (meth and fentanyl), both punishable by up to 1 year in prison

6. Grand Theft, punishable by up to 10 years in prison

7. Petty Theft, punishable by up to 6 months in prison

8. False Written Statement to a Pawnbroker, punishable by up to 5 years in prison

The incident involving the first five charges happened yesterday, while the others occurred between January and December of last year.

The Assistant District attorney told the judge that Cook has an extensive criminal history involving prior possessions, shoplifting, and larceny. She recommended a $20,000 cash or surety bond and asked that a no-contact with the victims be ordered.

Judge Christiansen agreed, telling Cook he was not to go into Target, Best Buy, or the Foxhill Apartments.

Cook will have a preliminary hearing in 10-20 days.

During the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that Cook likely committed a crime.

If a judge agrees, he will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

