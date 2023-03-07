Casper Man Charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide Pleads Guilty

A Casper man appeared in Natrona County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing before Judge Brian Christiansen.

Robert Scott Swenson was charged with criminally negligent homicide, possession of meth, and child endangerment.

Public Defender Marty Scott told Judge Christiansen that his client would be entering a guilty plea to the first charge, but that the possession and child endangerment charges be dropped.

Scott also informed the judge that Swenson had another felony matter pending before District Court and that there would be a cap agreement on that sentence dependent on today's hearing.

Sentencing for today's matter will occur in about three months.

The judge asked Swenson to explain what happened.

Swenson stated that he and the mother of the baby, Chardae Jagiello, had agreed to do a home birth.

"We were not adequately prepared to do a home birth and my daughter bled out."

Court documents state that Jagiello was taken to the Wyoming medical center on July 7th last year after complications from the home birth. A short time after her arrival, Swenson arrived with the infant, who was pronounced dead.

Swenson fled the hospital within minutes of arrival.

Casper police detectives obtained a search warrant of Swenson's residence and discovered meth and a meth pipe in the living room and hundreds of fentanyl pills, pipes, and syringes in the bedrooms.

In a follow up interview with Swenson, the defendant admitted to selling a total of about 50 fentanyl pills the week prior.

