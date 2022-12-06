Casper Man Charged in Garage Burglary Bound Over for Trial

A Casper man charged with multiple burglary counts, including allegedly stealing $35,000 in cash -- was bound over for trial after waving his preliminary hearing in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Dylan O'Neal, 24, is charged with grand theft by stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and several misdemeanors.

Through his Public Defender Todd Infanger, O'Neal declined to have the hearing during which the prosecution would present evidence that a crime probably was committed and he probably was the one who committed it.

Circuit Court Judge Michael Patchen lowered O'Neal's bond from $10,000 to $5,000 cash or surety. That bond is on top of a $10,000 bond in Converse County for other charges.

The case began on June 12 when the person who reported the incident told Casper police that personal items and cash were stolen from his garage, plus a key to one of his vehicles, a car code reader, Rockford Fosgate sub woofers and $35,000. Officers totaled the stolen property at $36,000.

The victim's girlfriend told the detective that O'Neal met her later to give her an envelope with about $2,000 inside.

She said she had given about $500-$1,000 back to her boyfriend.

She then spent the remaining $1,000 at a "sex store," according to the affidavit.

