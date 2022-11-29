Casper Man Arrested for Burglarizing $35K from Garage

A Casper man was charged with stealing $35,000 from a garage, another burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and several misdemeanors during his initial appearance Monday.

Dylan O'Neal, 24, heard the charges from Natrona County Circuit Court Judge Brian Christensen.

According to court documents, the burglary was reported on June 12.

During the investigation, the reporting party told officers that personal items and cash were stolen from his garage.

He said he was missing a key to one of his vehicles, a car code reader, Rockford Fosgate sub woofers and $35,000.

Officers totaled the stolen property at $36,000.

A detective searched O'Neal's phone, which included three Snapchat videos relevant to the case, one of which was time stamped at 7:04 p.m. June 11 and showed O'Neal counting a large sum of money.

The detective found messages O'Neal sent to the alleged victim's girlfriend on about 2:43 p.m. June 9 asking her to meet him at a local bar just before security footage shows O'Neal at the garage.

O'Neal used a key to access the victim's vehicle and removed a box from the trunk, which he placed in his own car before driving away.

The victim's girlfriend told the detective that O'Neal met her later to give her an envelope with about $2,000 inside.

She said she had given about $500-$1,000 back to her boyfriend.

She then spent the remaining $1,000 at a "sex store," according to the affidavit.

Court documents allege that O'Neal had conspired with the victim's girlfriend to commit the initial burglary, and finding the car key, committed a second burglary.

O'Neal will spend 60 days in jail for his misdemeanors. Judge Christensen set bond for the felony charges in the amount of $10,000.

O'Neal will have a preliminary hearing within 10 days if he doesn't bond out to 20 days if he does to determine if probable cause exists that a crime was committed and that it was committed by him. If a judge agrees that the state met its burden of probable cause, he will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

