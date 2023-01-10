Casper Man Arrested for Selling 500 Fentanyl Pills a Week Pleads Not Guilty

A Casper man pleaded not guilty to five counts in Natrona County District Court on Wednesday.

Torrey Miller-Topping, who was born in 1997, heard the following charges in arraignments in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday morning, Jan. 10:

Conspiracy to delivery of a felony amount, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment

Possession with intent to deliver in the felony amount, punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment

Child Endangerment, punishable by up to 5 years imprisonment

Possession of Fentanyl greater than 3g, punishable by up to 7 years imprisonment

Possession of Methamphetamine greater than 3 g, punishable by up to 7 years imprisonment

Court documents allege that during an investigation that started in November 2021, Miller-Topping was identified as a suspect in the distribution of controlled substances.

Several co-conspirators were identified including Braunwyn Eaby, born in 1991; Bryson Manthei, born in 1996; and Mari Manthei-Robinson, born in 1963.

In an interview with a confidential source, investigators learned that Bryson Manthei was known to purchase fentanyl in Denver, Colorado ~ once a week for redistribution in the Caper-area.

The investigator issued a warrant for Manthei's CashApp account data and discovered that Manthei had attempted to make nearly $5,000 in payments to Torrey Miller-Topping from October 1st to December 19th, 2021.

One of the payments had been declined, but the others were successfully paid out.

The source said they had been purchasing fentanyl directly from Manthei's mother.

On November 22, 2022, DCI special agents executed a search warrant and searched related residences, outbuildings and several vehicles.

During the search, agents located Torrey Miller-Topping, Braunwyn Eaby and Eaby's child in their vehicle.

Special agents found about 130 tablets of suspected fentanyl, along with a purse with partially burned fentanyl tablets within reach of Eaby's child, along with multiple tooter straws with meth residue.

That same day agents conducted an interview with Miller-Topping who said he'd been living in Casper for about 8 months and resided with Eaby and her child at the Springhill Apartments.

Court documents allege that during the interview Miller-Topping admitted to being a user and distributor of fentanyl, traveling regularly to Denver three times a month to purchase fentanyl, and selling 300-500 pills a week.

Miller-Topping was taken to the Natrona County jail afterwards; deputies discovered 2.0 grams of fentanyl on his person.

Later that evening DCI agents executed a search warrant of Miller-Topping and Eaby's apartment.

According to court documents, the search yielded a felony amount of methamphetamine and drug-related paraphernalia located throughout the residence, including the room that appeared to belong to Eaby's child.

40 grams of meth was discovered in the master bedroom.

The following day investigators observed several messages on Miller-Topping's phone discussing the distribution of controlled substances between Miller-Topping, Eaby and Manthei-Robinson.

Miller-Topping pleaded not guilty in arraignments on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Judge Kerri Johnson continued his original bond conditions.

Miller-Topping remains in custody.

A preliminary hearing date will be set for a later day.

