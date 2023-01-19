$40,000 Bond Set for Mills Man in Connection with Fentanyl Conspiracy

A Mills man heard a felony charge against him from Judge Brian Christiansen in Initial Appearances today, Jan. 19.

Bryson Manthei, 26, was charged with conspiracy to deliver fentanyl, punishable by 20 years imprisonment.

The investigation began in November 2021 when Manthei was identified as a suspect in a fentanyl conspiracy involving the defendent's sister, Braunwyn Eaby, his mother, Mari Manthei-Robinson and Torrey Miller-Topping.

Pursuant to a search warrant, investigators observed several messages on Manthei's Facebook involving the possible exchange of "blues," "blue paint," and "presses." This per the affidavit accompanying the case.

On January 5th, 2022, pursuant to a search warrant, investigators learned that Manthei attempted to make $4,625 in payments via CashApp to Miller-Topping; some of which was declined.

In interviews conducted with at least 3 other sources, the investigator was told they had purchased fentanyl from Manthei.

On October 21st, 2022, officers of Mills Police Department contacted Manthei during a traffic stop.

The affidavit claims probable cause led to the search of Manthei's vehicle, yielding misdemeanor amounts of suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine, psilocybin mushrooms and a loaded Glock Model 42 handgun.

In Initial Appearances today the State Representative suggested Judge Christiansen set bond in the amount of $2,500 for the misdemeanors and $40,0000 cash or surety for the conspiracy to deliver due to his previous criminal history and the significant weight of the drugs associated with the felony.

Christiansen agreed, setting the bond at $40,000 to run concurrent with the lesser bond for the misdemeanors.

Manthei will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if he does not bond out of jail and 20 days if he does.

In the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that a crime was committed and that Manthei probably committed it. If a judge agrees with the state, he will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.