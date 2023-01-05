Mills Woman Charged with Felony Fentanyl Conspiracy

A Mills woman has been charged with a felony for fentanyl conspiracy, according to the information read to her during initial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Ramona Manthei, 80, heard the count from Circuit Court Judge Brian Christiansen.

Conviction of a felony fentanyl conspiracy is punishable by up to 20 years imprisonment, Christiansen said.

Assistant District Attorney Sam Forshner recommended a 30,000 cash or surety bond.

Forshner said she "played a significant role in speaking with other folks in this charge."

He added that she is a current parolee and previously served 15 years, which Manthei believed was for conspiracy to manufacture amphetamines in 1989.

The affidavit is not currently available.

Christiansen agreed to a 30,000 cash or surety bond.

Manthei will have a preliminary hearing in 10 days if she does not bond out of jail and 20 days if she does.

In the preliminary hearing, the state will present evidence that a crime was committed and that Manthei probably committed it. If a judge agrees with the state, she will be bound over to Natrona County District Court for trial.

