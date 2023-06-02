Casper Man Arrested After Agents Find Nearly Two Pounds of Meth and 25 Grams of Coke in Vehicle

A Natrona County man appeared in Circuit Court on Tuesday afternoon after being arrested on several possession charges.

Larry J. Cuzick was formally charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver both methamphetamine and cocaine, two felonies that could put him in prison for 20 years on each count. He was also charged with possession of each controlled substance, felonies punishable by up to seven years in prison.

Allegations claim Cuzick would travel to Denver to bring large amounts of the illegal drugs back to Natrona County. The affidavit supporting the charge states that he was stopped on his way back from Colorado.

Pursuant to a search warrant, investigators found 1.91 lbs of presumptive positive methamphetamine and 25 grams of presumptive positive cocaine.

Agents also found several digital scales, packaging materials, and an AR-15 rifle with ammunition in the vehicle.

Larry Cuzick appears by video in Natrona County Circuit Court

During the initial hearing in court, Assistant District attorney Ava Covert said that the state is investigating whether or not this was Cuzick's first trip.

Judge Nichole Collier set a $20,000 cash or surety bond.

Cuzick is being represented by defense attorney Keith Nachbar.

He will have a preliminary hearing in one week if he does not bond out and in less than three if he does.