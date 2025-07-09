Early this morning the Natrona County Fire Department was called to a house fire on northern Cole Creek Road.

The call came in at 12:12 AM on Appian Way.

On scene reporting parties state that their smoke detectors woke them up to find a mattress on fire in one of the bedrooms.

Fire units from NCFD, Casper Fire-EMS, Evansville Fire-EMS, Mills Fire-EMS, Bar Nunn Fire Department with assistance from the Casper Public Safety Communications Center, Natrona County Sheriffs Office, Natrona County Emergency Management, Evansville Police Department, Banner Health - Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Metro Animal Service, and Rocky Mountain Power.

Prior to fire units arrival, Natrona County Emergency Management personnel was in the area and immediately responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, Emergency Management was notified of one person still inside the home and was able to rescue the victim, and render aid until EMS arrived.

The victim was transported to Banner Health - Wyoming Medical Center for smoke inhalation treatment and observation. The victim is expected to make a full recovery.

Upon fire crews arrival, units began to quickly attack the established room and contents fire that was transitioning into the attic.

Arriving fire crews began to knock the fire down and began a water shuttle operation for water supply.

Two individuals were home at the time of the fire, one was able to make it out with the other being rescued.

One dog was also able to make it out. Unfortunately one other dog and one cat were found deceased inside, with one other cat still missing.

Investigators with the CNCITF have gathered evidence and interviewed individuals involved in the incident. Investigators have determined that this fire was an accidentally caused fire.

Improperly discarded smoking material was the ignition source, which ignited a mattress on fire and then caught a nearby oxygen concentrator on fire.

“Please keep the victims of this fire in your thoughts and prayers. Due to the home becoming uninhabitable post fire, the home occupants were given a room by the Best Western Hotel of Casper and have been given a Casper Natrona County Burn Fund check as well” wrote the fire department.

“We would like to remind everyone to check smoke detectors periodically, operating smoke detectors prevented a tragic situation. Also, never hesitate to call 911 in the case of an emergency, the sooner you can get help coming, the better it is for everyone involved.”

“NCFD would like to thank all agencies and mutual aid partners with their assistance with this incident. Thank you all for your cooperation and your continued support.”