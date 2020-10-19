Casper Home Uninhabitable Following Fire Early Monday

A home is uninhabitable after catching fire Monday morning in Casper.

According to a Casper Fire-EMS news release, crews were called to the 1300 block fo Trojan Drive at roughly 8 a.m. Monday morning. They arrived to find a home with smoke coming from a chimney chase and attic area.

Firefighters subsequently found a fire burning in the framing of the building. It was determined to be caused by heat from the fireplace and chimney the night before.

In order to extinguish the fire, crews had to remove exterior walls and other outside components. As a result, the building will not be immediately inhabitable.

The American Red Cross has provided the building's occupants with assistance.

There were no reports of injuries.

The Casper Fire-EMS Department reminds the public that, as colder weather makes its way into the area, it's highly recommended that fireplaces/chimneys are cleaned and inspected by a qualified technician.