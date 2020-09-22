Casper Home Destroyed in Fire, Another Building Damaged

Casper firefighters say a single-wide trailer was destroyed in a fire late Monday and another home was damaged.

According to a news release, firefighters were called to the 1100 Block of North Lincoln Street at 11:03 p.m. Monday after several callers reported a home with large amounts of fire and smoke showing.

Firefighters arrived and found a single-wide mobile home on fire, with flames spreading to an adjacent residence.

The occupants of the building in which the fire originated received assistance from the Natrona County Burn Fund and Natrona County Red Cross. The adjacent building was unoccupied.

Firefighters are reminding the public that working smoke alarms save lives.

"Take the opportunity to test every smoke alarm in your home, and replace the batteries if indicated," the fire department said. "Make sure everyone in your home understands the sound of a smoke alarm and knows how to respond."