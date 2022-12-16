Casper Hires Eric Nelson as Its New City Attorney

The City of Casper has hired Eric Nelson as its next city attorney, according to a news release from Mayor Ray Pacheco.

Nelson replaces John Henley, who retired Friday.

"Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney," Pacheco said in the news release. "Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives."

Pacheco said the Casper City Council looks forward to working with him and continuing the work with with the City Attorney's office, Pacheco said.

