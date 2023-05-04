Casper Mayor: Sorry for Fiery Abortion Clinic Facebook Post
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — The mayor of Casper, Wyoming, is apologizing for a Facebook post some say evoked last year's arson attack that delayed opening an abortion clinic.
Mayor Bruce Knell said at a City Council meeting Tuesday he meant for the post to suggest hellfire, not violence.
Knell posted in response to a news article on the April 20 opening of the Wellspring Health Access clinic in Casper.
An arsonist burned the facility with gasoline as it prepared to open last May.
Wellspring board member Holly Thompson calls Knell's post of a man dancing in fire “careless and cruel.”
