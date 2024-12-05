Ray Pacheco Provisionally Elected as Casper’s Mayor

Ray Pacheco was provisionally selected as Casper’s mayor for 2025 in a straw poll on Tuesday, December 3, and Michael McIntosh was provisionally selected vice mayor.

“Council holds a straw poll every December.

This poll helps us prepare for the likely mayor and vice mayor who are officially elected at the first meeting in January,” explained City Manager J. Carter Napier.

“This aids in preparing documents with the appropriate signatures prior to the first meeting of the year.”

Ray Pacheco, who represents Ward 3, was first elected to Casper’s City Council in 2014 and has been re-elected two times.

He has served as mayor three times.

McIntosh, who also represents Ward 3, was selected by Council to finish out Steve Freel’s term in 2022 and was elected on November 5, 2024 to serve on Casper City Council for the next four years.

Parade Day in Downtown Casper 2024 Kolby Fedore, TSM