No Injuries Reported After Reported Gunfire in South Casper

Police in Casper responded Saturday afternoon to reports of gunfire near the intersection of South Coffman Street and Aryn Lane. Authorities say the situation involved two vehicles allegedly exchanging gunfire, though no injuries were reported.

The Casper Police Department confirmed that officers have made contact with some individuals involved in the incident. Officials believe the incident was isolated and posed no ongoing threat to the public.

During the investigation, officers maintained a visible presence in the area and advised residents and drivers to avoid the immediate vicinity to ensure safety while the scene was secured. By 5:25 p.m., the scene was beginning to clear, though officers remained in the area to continue their work.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact the Casper Police Department at 307-235-8278. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Central Wyoming at 307-577-8477 or online at crime-stoppers.com.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

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