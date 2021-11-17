Casper Firefighters Respond To Two Structure Fires Downtown

Firefighters from Casper responded to two reported structure fires late Tuesday and early Wednesday.

According to a news release, the first fire occurred in the 1000 block of North Elma Street and was reported at 11:42 p.m. on Tuesday.

Arriving firefighters found an oxygen concentration unit inside an apartment that caught on fire. The fire was quickly extinguished. Someone living in the apartment was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause remains under investigation.

Early Wednesday, firefighters responded to a second fire in the 300 block of North Beech Street that was reported by Casper Police officers.

According to the release, police officers arrived at the residence and found a mattress in an apartment that caught on fire. It was extinguished prior to firefighters arriving to the scene.

There were no reported injuries in the second fire.

In both cases, firefighters used powered fans to remove smoke from the buildings. Both fires are currently under investigation as to their causes.

In both instances, firefighters were assisted by dispatchers with the Public Safety Communications Center, officers with the Casper Police Department and ambulances from Wyoming Medical Center.

Firefighters are using the two fires as an opportunity to remind the public to implement and practice an effective fire escape plan in their home. For residents of dwellings such as apartment buildings, condos and hotels the safest place to remain may be in your apartment or room. If directed by firefighters or dispatchers, remain in your room with your doors and windows shut.

While waiting for help, a rolled towel or other cloth item may be used to block cracks around doors and windows.