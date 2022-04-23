Casper Firefighters Rescue Two From House Fire

Casper Fire-EMS crews made a rescue in a structure fire late Friday night.

According to a prepared statement, crews were called to a structure fire in the 2800 block of East 12th Street at 10:48 p.m. Friday. Arriving crews could see smoke coming from the home before learning two people were still inside.

Crews initiated rescue operations while also attacking the fire.

Firefighters were quickly able to locate the occupants and removed them.

The fire was located in the garage and quickly extinguished.

No injuries were reported in the fire. However, the occupants were displaced due to damage to the electrical services.

The occupants received a burn fund check and the Red Cross was contacted.

According to the news release, the fire was electrical in nature.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds the public to avoid the following situations:

Use of damaged electrical cords or appliances with damaged cords



Improper use of electrical cords



Overloading outlets or cords