Casper Firefighters Rescue Two Dogs in Wednesday Night Fire

Casper firefighters rescued two dogs late Wednesday night after the outside of a home caught on fire.

According to a news release, firefighters were called to a home in the 900 block of South Chesnut at 11:23 p.m. Wednesday. When they arrived, they found a piece of outdoor furniture and the outside of a single-family home on fire.

As firefighters searched the home, they found two dogs and rescued them unharmed.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The structure's occupants were not home at the time.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

Though the cause remains under investigation, Casper Fire-EMS reminds the public to heat their homes safely. Particularly, if you're using a wood or pellet stove, make sure the stove, chimney connectors and chimney are installed by a qualified professional and per manufacturer's instructions.

Only burn dry, seasoned wood in fireplaces and dry, seasoned pellets in pellet stoves.

Chimneys and vents should be cleaned each year.