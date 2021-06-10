Casper Fire-EMS: Wind Was a Factor in Igniting House Fire

Casper Fire-EMS crews responded to a house fire in the 2000 block of Glendale Avenue in Casper on Thursday.

According to a news release, at approximately 1:00pm, Casper Fire-EMS was dispatched to the 2000 block of Glendale Avenue to respond to a structure fire. The release states that crews arrived to find "heavy fire" on the rear exterior of a single family residence.

Firefighters fought the fire from the exterior at first, before making their way to the interior. The release states that the fire was controlled shortly after arrival, and it was kept from advancing into the interior of the residence.

Once the fire was contained, the residence was searched and crews rescued two cats and a dog.

"The pets appear to have suffered smoke inhalation and oxygen was given by firefighters on scene," the release stated.

The pets were taken from the residence to receive additional care, and their current condition is unknown.

No other occupants were found and no injuries were reported.

The release states that damage to the residence is significant, and the occupants have been displaced. The American Red Cross is assisting.

According to the release, investigators determined the fire was accidental and caused by smoking materials disposed on the back deck of the house. The release states that wind was a factor in igniting and accelerating the fire.

Seven units of Casper Fire-EMS responded to the fire, including chief officers and investigators. The release notes that mutual aid was received from the Evansville Fire-EMS as resources of CFEMS were also working a wildland fire at the same time. Additionally, Casper Fire-EMS was also assisted by the Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police, Black Hills Energy, Rocky Mountain Power and the City of Casper SOlid Waste.

Casper Fire-EMS wants the public to know that "Exterior residential fires have become too common in Casper. They are especially common during wind events. Please use extreme caution when disposing smoking materials. Always use a non-flammable container with a cover. Thoroughly douse smoking materials in water before disposing. Never dispose in plant or other organic materials."