Casper Fire-EMS Share Photos of House Fire That Displaced Residents & Pets

A house fire that occurred in Casper on Wednesday has displaced its residents, along with their pets.

That's according to Casper Fire-EMS who sent out a press release detailing the events that occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. Wednesday night.

"Casper Fire-EMS was called to a structure fire in the 5000 block of East 18th Street," the release stated. "Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire in an attached garage of a single family residence. Crews were able to control the fire a short time after arrival as well as search the residence for anyone inside."

Casper Fire-EMS reported that nobody was found in the residence, and firefighters were able to rescue numerous pets from the home; none of whom appeared injured.

Fighters of the fire were able to contain the fire to the garage of the residence. They later found out that smoke alarms alerted the three occupants of the home, and they were able to evacuate the residence prior to the arrival of the firefighters.

"The cause of the fire is not yet known and it remains under investigation," the release stated. "Damage was significant with heavy fire damage to the garage and smoke damage to the living areas. A vehicle inside the garage along with the contents were a total loss."

The release noted that, due to the extent of the damage, the occupants were unable to return home.

Casper Fire-EMS wrote that five units, along with a Battalion Chief, Deputy Chiefs, and investigators responded to the fire. They were assisted by Casper Public Safety Communications Center, the Casper Police Department, Wyoming Medical Center, Metro Animal Control, Black Hills Energy, and Rocky Mountain Power.

They wanted to remind residents that smoke alarms save lives.

And pets.

Photos of the fire, provided to K2 Radio News by Casper Fire-EMS, can be seen below:

