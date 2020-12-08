Casper Fire-EMS reported Tuesday that they were recently called to the scene of a structure fire in Natrona County.

According to the report, at 12:17pm, on the afternoon of December 8, 2020, Casper Fire-EMS units were dispatched to the 1400 Block of S. Jackson Street after concerned parties reported that smoke was coming from the front of a residential structure.

Upon arriving at the scene, firefighters immediately noticed a large billow of smoke coming from the front of the house. Firefighters located the source of the fire and quickly extinguished it. The resident was not home at the time of the fire.

It was reported that five units - the on-duty Battalion Chief, Chief Officers, and the on-call fire investigator responded to the incident. Officers from the Casper Police Department, as well as first responders from the Wyoming Medical Center also responded to the incident. Technicians from Rocky Mountain Power were on-site to offer their services as well. No injuries were reported related to the incident and the cause of the fire, as of this writing, remains unknown.

Per the report from Casper Fire-EMS, “Casper Fire-EMS reminds everyone that emergency scenes are dynamic and hazardous events. The public is encouraged to avoid all active emergency scenes, and to drive with extreme caution around emergency vehicles and personnel. Casper Fire-EMS understands that residents may experience delays in accessing streets and driveways, and will make every possible accommodation to allow for unimpeded access, as safety allows. Casper Fire-EMS appreciates the understanding and tremendous support continually shown by those we serve.”

Due to the smoke and fire damage, as well as electrical service being disconnected, the resident of the home was displaced, but was offered assistance from the Natrona County Burn Fund.

K2 Radio News will update this story as it progresses.