Casper Fire-EMS Responds to House Fire Friday Night

Casper Fire-EMS responded to a structure fire on Friday night.

According to a news release from the Casper Fire-EMS, crews responded to the scene of a structure fire at approximately 9:15 p.m.

Responders were able to extinguish the fire and confirmed that there were no occupants at home at the time of the incident.

The release stated that the fire damage was so extensive that the occupant was displaced.

The occupant has received assistance from the Red Cross and Burn Fund.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

Casper Fire-EMS note that they were assisted by the Casper Police Department and the Wyoming Medical Center Ambulance service.