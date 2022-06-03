Casper Fire-EMS Respond To Vehicle That Was On Fire

The Casper Fire-EMS were called to a vehicle fire in the 2500 block of East 15th Street Thursday night.

That's according to a press release from Casper Fire-EMS, who wrote that they were dispatched at about 10:15 p.m. for a reported structure fire.

According to the release, callers stated that it was a vehicle that was on fire behind a building.

"Upon arrival, firefighters located a passenger vehicle fully involved in fire, parked on a vacant field," the release stated. "Firefighters quickly attacked the fire and contained it to the vehicle, preventing the fire from spreading."

The release noted that Casper Fire-EMS responded with five units, the on-duty Battalion Chief, investigators, and chief officers. They were assisted by telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communications Center, Casper Police Department officers, and an ambulance from Banner Health (Wyoming Medical Center).

According to the release, there were no injuries related to the incident, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

"Casper Fire-EMS takes this opportunity to remind residents to have their vehicles serviced regularly by a certified mechanic," the release stated. "Motorists should never transport gasoline or propane cylinders in a passenger compartment. If you transport gasoline for home use, do so in the truck or cargo bed of your vehicle. As always, drive safely to avoid accidents."