Casper Fire-EMS Promotes Andrew Sundell to Captain, Thomas Rohrbach to Engineer

Casper Fire-EMS recently announced two promotions of personnel that have been a major part of the department, and will continue to do so in their new roles.

"Andrew Sundell has been promoted to Training Captain," Casper Fire-EMS wrote in a press release. "Sundell is a 10-year veteran of Casper Fire-EMS. He holds a Bachelors of Science in Zoology and Human Physiology from the University of Wyoming, and two Associates of Applied Science Degrees in Paramedic Technology and Fire Science from Casper College."

Previously, Sundell has served as Platoon EMS Coordinator, COR.ACLS/PALS instructor, a Haz-Mat Technician and the Public Information Officer for Casper Fire-EMS.

"Sundell has proven incredibly active in all aspects of the Department, providing service and insight on countless committees and task forces," Casper Fire-EMS continued. "Sundell will be charged with oversight and facilitation of Department-wide training and professional standards."

He will begin serving as Captain on January 23.

Similarly, Thomas Rohrbach has been promoted to Engineer.

"Rohrbach is a 11-year veteran of Casper Fire-EMS," the department wrote. "He holds an Associates of Applied Science Degree in Fire Science from Casper College. Rohrbach has also served in the capacity of an EMT-Intermediate, and a Hazardous Materials Technician. His tenured experience and proven mentorship to new and developing members has proven invaluable."

Rohrbach will be assigned to 'A' Platoon, Station 1. He will begin serving as Engineer on January 23.

In the announcement to the Department, Fire Chief Black congratulated Captain Sundell and Engineer Rohrbach and lauded their preparation, training, and experience relevant to their new positions. Fire Chief Black expressed his confidence that both members will continue to provide invaluable contribution to organizational success in their new roles."

