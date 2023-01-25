Casper Fire-EMS Knocks Down House Fire This Morning

A news release from the Casper Fire-EMS said that they were dispatched to the 5000 block of East 17th Street this morning at 8:12 a.m. for a reported structure fire.

The release said a home security system company reported it to telecommunications with the Casper Public Safety.

When they arrived to the home, firefighters were able to confine and extinguish the fire quickly.

Get our free mobile app

One of the homeowners and the pets exited the home before firefighters arrived, and were not injured.

Firefighters responded to the scene with 6 units, the on-duty battalion chief, and investigators with the Natron County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force.

Crews were assisted by BannerHealth Wyoming Medical Center, Casper Police Officers, Telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communications Center, Technicians from Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Casper Fire-EMS credits functioning smoke alarms connected to a third-party security system for their prompt notification to firefighters - because of this, firefighters were able to quickly locate and extinguish the small amount of fire with minimal damage and disruption to homeowners.

Casper Fire-EMS remind the public that working smoke alarms save lives.

Smoke alarms should be located on every floor of your residence, in common living areas, and in slleeping areas.

Test your smoke alarms monthly to ensure they are in good working order.

If you have older smoke alarms, change the batteries twice yearly. Newer smoke alarms come equipped with batteries that may last up to 10 years without replacement - consider purchase and installation of these alarms if your current alarms are approaching the end of their service life.

Casper Fire-EMS, Facebook Casper Fire-EMS, Facebook loading...

Casper Fire-EMS, Facebook Casper Fire-EMS, Facebook loading...