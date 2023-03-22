UPDATE: Casper Fire-EMS Puts Out Garage Fire in South Casper

Casper firefighters put out a fire in a garage in south Casper on Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Casper Fire-EMS Department.

Residents of the home in the 5000 block of Mountain Way reported they heard a loud pop in their attached garage and felt a hot sensation on the garage access door.

At 6:21 a.m., firefighters were dispatched to the scene where they found the fire in the garage of the single-family, wood-framed home.

They attacked the fire, confined it to the garage and prevented it from spreading to the house.

The residents and the family pets were able to get out of the house before firefighters arrive.

No injuries were reported at the time of the press release.

Casper Fire-EMS responded with five units, the on-duty battalion chief, investigators with the Natrona County Interagency Fire Investigation Task Force, and several chief officers.

Other responders included Banner Health Wyoming Medical Center, Casper police officers, Telecommunicators with the Public Safety Communication Center, and technicians from Rocky Mountain Power and Black Hills Energy.

The residents' immediate call to 911 resulted in firefighters limiting the damage to the garage and a vehicle.

The residents were able to re-occupy their home.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Casper Fire-EMS reminds the community that working smoke alarms save lives and urges residents to install them on every level of their homes.

Newer smoke alarms feature batteries that will last for the duration of the equipment, so Casper Fire-EMS encourages residents to replace old smoke alarms with the new easy-to-use units. Likewise, check smoke alarms regularly.

Casper Fire-EMS also reminds residents and visitors to respond to a short survey about community needs by visiting its website and clicking on the link on the Community Needs Survey below the department's mission statement..

