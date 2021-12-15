Casper Fire-EMS Investigate North Casper Shop Fire

A shop in North Casper was on fire Wednesday.

That's according to Casper Fire-EMS, who were dispatched to the 400 block of East M Street upon hearing reports of a structure fire.

According to a media release from Casper Fire-EMS, they received multiple calls regarding smoke and fire coming from a garage near a residence in North Casper.

The release stated that firefighters arrived at the scene and saw a detached shop "heavily involved in fire."

Firefighters were able to confine the blze to the shop, preventing it from spreading to nearby structures. The release stated that, as of press time, no injuries were reported.

"A heating stove in the structure is being investigated as a possible cause of the fire - the investigation remains ongoing," the release stated. "The structure and its contents sustained significant fire and smoke damage, rendering the workspace in the garage uninhabitable."

Casper Fire-EMS wants to remind residents that as the wind subsides and the cold weather moves in, everybody should use caution when heating their homes and workplaces.

"Maintain at least three feet of clearance around all heating appliances," the release noted. "Fireplaces, pellet stoves, wood-burning stoves, and other open flame heating appliances should be supervised at all times. Never use any heating appliance in the proximity of flammable liquids or fuels, and have all heating appliances regularly inspected and serviced by certified technicians.

Casper Fire-EMS noted that they were assisted by dispatchers with the Public Safety Communications Center, officers with the Casper Police Department, an ambulance from Wyoming Medical Center, and a technician from Rocky Mountain Power. Casper Fire-EMS themselves responded with five units, the on-duty Battalion Chief, and various investigators.